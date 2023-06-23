Last Launch of European Carrier Rocket Ariane-5 to Take Place on July 4 - Arianespace

The last launch of the European carrier rocket Ariane-5, previously postponed due to a malfunction, will take place on July 4, French operating company Arianespace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The last launch of the European carrier rocket Ariane-5, previously postponed due to a malfunction, will take place on July 4, French operating company Arianespace said on Friday.

"Initially scheduled for June 16, the new targeted launch date for VA261 is July 4, 2023, as soon as possible within the following launch window ... Between 09:30 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. Universal time (UTC) (between 21:30 and 23:05 GMT)," the statement read.

The company noted that the decision to retry the launch was made after replacing some equipment and conducting a complete check.

The 117th launch should mark the end of the launch vehicle's 27-year service.

It should deliver a French military communications satellite, as well as an experimental German satellite into orbit.

In December 2022, Arianespace said that the Vega-C rocket failed during its second mission due to an engine problem. The European Space Agency's investigation found that the failure had been caused by a defective part purchased from Ukraine.

EU countries imposed sanctions on Russian space companies after Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine. In response, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced the termination of cooperation in organizing launches from the Guiana Space Center.