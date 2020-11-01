Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.19 million and over 45.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest count in the world with over 9 million cases, including some 230,000 fatalities and over 3.5 million recoveries.

In the the US, Saturday saw yet another daily record at over 99,300 cases. The previous record of some 88,000 cases was seen the day before. A total of 1,030 patients died over the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India has confirmed 48,268 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 8,137,119, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 18,140 to 1,618,116 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has reached 27,990 with 334 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 22,282 to 5,516,658 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

A Turkish vaccine against the coronavirus may appear in the spring of the next year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday during a televised address.

Russian volunteers from the over 60s age group who were inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine in the course of phase 3 trials have not experienced negative reactions after receiving injections, according to the those in charge of the trial.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday that targeted shutdowns in novel coronavirus-stricken areas remain an option as the country struggles to deal with a surge in new cases.

Sri Lanka's police have arrested some 40 people over failure to wear masks in public and observe social distancing measures after the adoption of stricter laws on curbing COVID-19.

China's civil aviation authority has suspended Air China flights between Moscow and Hebei province's capital Shijiazhuang after COVID-19 was detected in some passengers.

In Greece, the prime minister announced a month-long partial lockdown with the closure of restaurants, bars, museums and theaters. The new measures will take effect on Tuesday and envisage the continued work of industry, retail, schools, hotels and barbershops.

Belarus is shutting its land borders starting Sunday to curb the spread of the disease.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the introduction of the second lockdown in the country starting from November 3. The lockdown will impact culture, sports, leisure events, hotels, catering facilities, with the exception of pickup and delivery services. The government is also banning social visits between 20.00 pm and 6.00 am.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Committee has warned on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency of international scale, adding that governments should enact evidence-informed, risk-based measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to spend over one billion rubles ($12.6 million) to equip COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories, the Russian government said on Saturday.