Latvia Cannot Afford Protracted COVID-19 Lockdown - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Latvia must take the COVID-19 situation under control within the four weeks allocated for a lockdown, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Latvian Finance Minister Janis Reirs estimated that the lockdown, planned to begin on Thursday, will cost the economy about 200 million Euros ($233 million).

"Latvia can not afford a lengthy lockdown. We need to cope with (the coronavirus situation) within the planned four weeks," Marija Golubeva told reporters.

The minister, however, did not specify how many police officers will be engaged in monitoring abidance by the new restrictions, but noted that the police are ready for work in these conditions.

On Monday, the Latvian Crisis Management Council announced the lockdown and a night curfew that will be in effect until November 15, applicable to all the citizens. The move was prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases within the past few months. In addition, under 50% of the Latvian population have been fully vaccinated so far.

