Latvia Closes Consulate General In St. Petersburg, Consulate In Pskov - Ambassador

Published May 17, 2022

Latvia Closes Consulate General in St. Petersburg, Consulate in Pskov - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Latvian Ambassador to Russia Maris Riekstins announced the closure of Latvia's consulate general in St. Petersburg and consulate in Pskov.

"From this day on, the work of the Latvian Consulate in Pskov and Consulate General in St. Petersburg has been terminated," Riekstins wrote on social networks.

The ambassador said the provision of consular services continues in the consular section of the Latvian Embassy in Moscow.

Earlier, Lithuania and Latvia said they would lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia by recalling their ambassadors from Moscow, while Russian representatives should leave Riga and Vilnius.

In addition, Latvia closed two Russian consulates - in Liepaja and Daugavpils, and expelled 13 Russian diplomats from the country.

In response, Russia decided to expel three Latvian diplomats from the embassy in Moscow, as well as to close the Latvian consulates in St. Petersburg and Pskov, their employees were declared personae non gratae in Russia.

