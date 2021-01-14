UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latvia Uses Repressive Means To Restrict Media Freedom - Latvian Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:12 PM

Latvia Uses Repressive Means to Restrict Media Freedom - Latvian Journalist

The Latvian authorities use repressive methods to restrict freedom of the press in a bid to silence alternative voices, former editor-in-chief of the Baltnews portal, Andrey Yakovlev, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Latvian authorities use repressive methods to restrict freedom of the press in a bid to silence alternative voices, former editor-in-chief of the Baltnews portal, Andrey Yakovlev, said on Thursday.

The Russian-speaking journalist, who headed the news outlet two years ago and now works as a freelancer, said in December that the Latvian State Security Service (VDD) searched his home and office, seized a number of gadgets and conducted an eight-hour interrogation, as he was charged with a violation of European Union sanctions.

"I had a company that established the Baltnews.lv media outlet here [in Latvia]. This Latvian portal operated on a legal basis. But when I officially transferred the media, which was established and owned by my company, through the Latvian state registrar to another owner Rossiya Segodnya news agency I gave Latvian journalists working for Russian media the opportunity to register as journalists here in Latvia. It was not welcomed [by Latvia] and so this situation emerged," Yakovlev said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

According to the journalist, the Latvian authorities have been scraping off alternative media in the country for at least the past 25 years, creating a "cordon sanitaire" around Russia.

Several Russian-speaking Latvian journalists, who worked with the Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia outlets, have been accused of violating EU sanctions. Their apartments were searched and they are under their own recognizance not to leave the country. Last month, the lower house of the Russian parliament urged European lawmakers to condemn such treatment of Russian-speaking reporters in Latvia, and the Baltic country's foreign ministry responded by saying that Moscow's claims were unfounded and pointed to Latvia's high position (22 out of 180 countries) in the 2020 media freedom ranking of the Reporters Without Borders organization.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned Latvia's crackdown on Russian-speaking journalists, noting that the EU sanctions cited by Latvia concern only the general director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, Dmitry Kiselev, and cannot apply to all entities that work with the agency, especially those who work as freelance journalists.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament European Union Company Latvia December 2020 Media All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

1 minute ago

Granting NRO to politicians involved in corruption ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico says fugitive in student case seeking Israe ..

4 minutes ago

Merkel Mulls 'Mega-Lockdown' as German Virus Death ..

19 minutes ago

EU remains important market for Pakistan's textile ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.