Launch of Ariane-5 Rocket From Kourou Spaceport Postponed Until Sunday - Arianespace

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The launch of the Ariane 5 carrier rocket with two communications satellites from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, has been put off again until Sunday due to bad weather, the Arianespace launch provider said in a statement on Thursday.

The initial launch of the rocket was supposed to take place on July 28. However, it was postponed three times.

"Due to currently unfavorable wind conditions at altitude above the Guiana Space Center, Arianespace has decided not to initiate the final phase of launch preparation operations. The soonest possible launch date for Flight VA253 is Saturday, August 15," the statement read.

The Ariane 5 launch vehicle's payload includes the Galaxy 30 broadband satellite, built for the global network operator Intelsat, the MEV-2 satellite servicing vehicle and the BSAT-4b satellite that will be used for television broadcasting across Japan.