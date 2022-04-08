UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Russia's Luna-25 Mission To Moon Planned For August 22 - Aerospace Company

The launch of Russia's automatic interplanetary station Luna-25 to the Moon is planned for August 22, the NPO Lavochkin aerospace company, where the station is being created, said on Friday

"On July 18, we leave for the Vostochny cosmodrome and, on August 22, we will fly to the Moon," the company told reporters.

Luna-25 will be Russia's first unmanned mission to the Moon over the past 46 years. The mission is scheduled to be launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome by a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage.

The main objective of the mission is to test the basic technology of soft landing in the near-polar region and to study the western areas of the Moon's south pole. �

