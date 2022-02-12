Lavrov, Blinken Discuss Ukraine, Security by Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss Ukraine and security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said a phone conversation between Lavrov and Blinken took place on Saturday at the US initiative.

"The minister (Lavrov) stressed that the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine pursues provocative goals, encouraging the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk agreements and to make harmful attempts to resolve the 'Donbas issue' by force," the ministry said in a statement.