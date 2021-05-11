Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Supply to Turkey - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone to discuss the supply of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Turkey and note the importance of continuing efforts to stabilize the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In accordance with the agreement between the presidents of the two countries, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the prospects for organizing the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia to Turkey, as well as setting up its production there," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministers "noted the importance of continuing efforts to stabilize the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh."