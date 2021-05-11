UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Supply To Turkey - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:00 AM

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Supply to Turkey - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone to discuss the supply of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Turkey and note the importance of continuing efforts to stabilize the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In accordance with the agreement between the presidents of the two countries, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the prospects for organizing the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia to Turkey, as well as setting up its production there," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministers "noted the importance of continuing efforts to stabilize the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh."

Related Topics

Russia Turkey From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

24 minutes ago

Bulgaria president dissolves parliament, sets July ..

4 minutes ago

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August ..

4 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese mainland's population grew to 1.412 billio ..

4 minutes ago

GB Govt issues guidelines for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.