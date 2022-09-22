Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discussed Grain Deal in UN - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian and Egyptian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Sameh Shoukry discussed the implementation of the grain deal at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The issues of ensuring food security were considered in the context of the implementation of agreements reached in July in Istanbul on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports and unhindered access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world market," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministers paid "considerable attention to the prospects of expanding the business partnership in industry, energy, agriculture, and tourism," it said.