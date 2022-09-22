UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discussed Grain Deal In UN - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discussed Grain Deal in UN - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian and Egyptian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Sameh Shoukry discussed the implementation of the grain deal at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The issues of ensuring food security were considered in the context of the implementation of agreements reached in July in Istanbul on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports and unhindered access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world market," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministers paid "considerable attention to the prospects of expanding the business partnership in industry, energy, agriculture, and tourism," it said.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Business Russia Agriculture Istanbul July Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

22 minutes ago
 ‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

15 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

16 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

17 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.