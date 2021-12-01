Lavrov Hopes Russia Not Running Head Against Wall on Security Dialogue With West

(@imziishan)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday expressed the hope that security dialogue with Western counterparts will continue, stressing that Russia would not want to appear as beating its head against the wall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday expressed the hope that security dialogue with Western counterparts will continue, stressing that Russia would not want to appear as beating its head against the wall.

"If our Western counterparts have lost or are losing ... the culture of dialogue, the culture of compromises, then we are running our heads against a wall, which will never crack. I hope it is not true, but sometimes, listening to some Western speakers, such feeling occurs," Lavrov said during a government hour at the upper house of the Russian parliament.

The minister recalled President Vladimir Putin's earlier statement that Moscow prefers a dialogue that leads to a mutually acceptable agreement that ensures collective security and the security of each party at the same time.

Lavrov reiterated that Russia would not tolerate any attempts by the West to speak from a position of power, and will take a hard line and firmly respond to any possible provocations and challenges.