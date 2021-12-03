Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

The United States may use its bilateral ties with Kiev to help Donbas settlement without undermining Normandy format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The United States may use its bilateral ties with Kiev to help Donbas settlement without undermining Normandy format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"And nevertheless, we believe that it is possible to use their (the United States') capabilities, given that it has a decisive influence on the Kiev regime.

At the same time, they say that they do not pretend to undermine or expand the Normandy format, but would like their own to use bilateral opportunities in contacts with participants in the process," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"Please, we are not against it, but for this we need to initially agree on what the basis for interaction is. There can be only one basis these are the Minsk agreements in their direct interpretation, you don't even need to interpret them, you just need to read them and do what what is written there," the minister emphasized.