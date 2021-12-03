UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine To Help Donbas Settlement

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:22 AM

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

The United States may use its bilateral ties with Kiev to help Donbas settlement without undermining Normandy format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The United States may use its bilateral ties with Kiev to help Donbas settlement without undermining Normandy format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"And nevertheless, we believe that it is possible to use their (the United States') capabilities, given that it has a decisive influence on the Kiev regime.

At the same time, they say that they do not pretend to undermine or expand the Normandy format, but would like their own to use bilateral opportunities in contacts with participants in the process," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"Please, we are not against it, but for this we need to initially agree on what the basis for interaction is. There can be only one basis these are the Minsk agreements in their direct interpretation, you don't even need to interpret them, you just need to read them and do what what is written there," the minister emphasized.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Same Kiev United States May

Recent Stories

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

14 minutes ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

7 minutes ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

7 minutes ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

7 minutes ago
 New York Police Detains Man Armed With Shotgun Nea ..

New York Police Detains Man Armed With Shotgun Near UN Headquarters

24 minutes ago
 CEC asks PWDs to fully participate in general elec ..

CEC asks PWDs to fully participate in general elections 2023

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.