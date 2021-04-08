UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Washington's Dead-End Policy Toward Moscow Brings No Gain To US

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

A deadlocked policy pursued by the United States toward Russia is a no-win for Washington and its allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A deadlocked policy pursued by the United States toward Russia is a no-win for Washington and its allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Such a course of action is attracting more and more criticism in the United States, even from such a pro-Washington institution as the Atlantic Council, a non-governmental organization, which criticizes this absolutely deadlocked policy toward Russia � deadlocked and perhaps even stupid � which does not bring any results in terms of stated goals when the sanctions were being imposed," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with the Kazakh foreign minister.

The top Russian diplomat further noted that such unstable behavior convinced Moscow of the unreliability of Washington and its allies as partners, despite their recent calls for stabilizing relations with Russia even amid plans to impose new sanctions.

"These words do not sound convincing, so we will have to wait for concrete actions," Lavrov added.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in 2014 under then-US President Barack Obama during the crisis in Ukraine, when Washington accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, and imposed sanctions. Since then, the United States has expanded and tightened the sanctions regime following accusations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine and in the US political system.

