Lavrov, Shoigu To Meet With Indian Counterparts On December 6 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Lavrov, Shoigu to Meet With Indian Counterparts on December 6 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will take part in a 2+2 format meeting with Indian counterparts in New Delhi on December 6, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On December 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, together with our country's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, will hold talks with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zakharova added that such topics as the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Afghanistan and Syria will be high on the agenda of the first 2+2 Russia-India meeting.

More Stories From World

