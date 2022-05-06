Lavrov to Hold Bilateral Talks on CIS Foreign Ministers Council Sidelines May 13 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Foreign Ministers Council in Dushanbe on May 13, Alexey Zaytsev, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's information and press department, said on Friday.

"A number of bilateral meetings are planned to be held on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS," Zaytsev said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that the council's agenda will include the prospects for developing cooperation within the CIS, with special attention paid to international security issues and the development of ties in the humanitarian and scientific fields.