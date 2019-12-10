(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at 02:30 p.m. Washington time (19:30 GMT) on Tuesday and the meeting will be closed for press, according to the schedule of the US president.

The meeting will take place in the Oval Office. The duration of the meeting is unknown.

Lavrov will pay a working visit to Washington on Tuesday, during which he will, in particular, discuss the pressing bilateral matters with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to the schedule of the US State Department, the meeting of Lavrov and Pompeo will begin at 15:30 GMT. After the meeting the two top diplomats will have a working dinner and a joint press conference.