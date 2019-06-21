Law Enforcement Officers Disperse Protesters, Begin Detentions in Tbilisi - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Georgian special operations forces dispersed participants of the rally outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, while the patrol police began detaining demonstrators, live broadcasts by local tv channels showed in the early hours of Friday.

The Georgian 1TV broadcaster reported that the law enforcement units forced the protesters from the territory adjacent to the parliament building. However, there are still some demonstrators remaining in the nearby areas.

The police began detaining the remaining rally participants on the streets in the vicinity of the parliament.

The Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported that members of the special operations forces were pursuing the activists in the nearby areas.

Moreover, there are still water cannons parked outside the parliament building, while the special operations forces keep firing rubber bullets on the protesters.

Ambulance workers are providing aid to those injured on site.

One of the rally participants told Sputnik there were a lot of journalists among those injured in the rally.