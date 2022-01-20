UrduPoint.com

Le Pen's Top European Lawmaker To Support Zemmour In French Presidential Election

Jerome Riviere, head of the delegation of the French far-right National Rally party in the European Parliament, said on Thursday that he has decided to support the head of the Reconquete party, Eric Zemmour, in the 2022 presidential election, since the candidate from the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, is unable to win

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Jerome Riviere, head of the delegation of the French far-right National Rally party in the European Parliament, said on Thursday that he has decided to support the head of the Reconquete party, Eric Zemmour, in the 2022 presidential election, since the candidate from the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, is unable to win.

"This is a serious and difficult decision. I decided to support Eric Zemmour. I am grateful to Marine Le Pen for representing the protection of the French people for many years. I have long believed that the regional election will be the last step towards the presidential success... Marine Le Pen is unable to win the presidential election," the politician told the French newspaper Le Parisien.

Riviere added that he does not consider Zemmour to be "brutal", as Le Pen has previously said.

"He has an ability to unite people around him that Marine Le Pen does not have," the politician added.

The presidential election in France will be held in April. To date, about 30 candidates have announced their bids, including Le Pen, Zemmour, a far-left candidate and leader of the France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse, a presidential candidate from Europe Ecology - The Greens, Yannick Jadot, Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, former Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Acting President Emmanuel Macron has not yet announced his intention to run for a new presidential term.

