Leading Kosovo Serb Party Calls For Census Boycott
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The leading Kosovo Serb party called Friday for a boycott of the first Kosovo census in over a decade, hours after the Pristina government launched the controversial population count.
"The Serb people will not participate in the upcoming fake census," Kosovo's leading Serb party, Srpska Lista, said in a statement on social media.
Census counts are delicate matters in many Balkan countries, where plunging birth rates, mass migration and ethnic tensions undercut efforts to provide accurate population figures.
Kosovo officials have repeatedly delayed earlier counts.
The Kosovo Statistics Agency (ASK) has conducted just one other count, in 2011, which was boycotted by the Serbs.
That census put Kosovo's population at 1.8 million people.
ASK officials said this week that they hoped to complete the census in six weeks and expected Kosovo's Serbs to participate.
The census comes as relations between the Pristina government and Kosovo's ethnic Serbs remain tense following the ban of the Serbian Dinar Currency earlier this year.
Frustrations have been simmering since the implementation of the new rule, which made the euro the only legal currency in Kosovo and effectively outlawed use of the dinar.
The move sparked anger in Belgrade, which does not recognise Kosovo's independence and continues to finance a parallel health, education and social security system for Serbs there.
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From World
-
Iran pays homage to Guards killed in Syria strike7 minutes ago
-
Families in Taiwan quake epicentre pick up the pieces of their lives7 minutes ago
-
Vingegaard suffered lung damage in Tour of Basque Country crash8 minutes ago
-
Verstappen fastest before rain spoils Japanese Grand Prix practice18 minutes ago
-
Honoring ancestors and spring outings mark China's Qingming Festival holidays28 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims destroyed Russian planes in overnight drone attack58 minutes ago
-
Ceremony bids farewell to tilting symbol of Taiwan quake1 hour ago
-
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel1 hour ago
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake2 hours ago
-
Ukraine targets Russian military region in drone barrage2 hours ago
-
Piastri fastest in wet Japanese Grand Prix second practice2 hours ago
-
Philippine inflation slightly quickens to 3.7 pct in March3 hours ago