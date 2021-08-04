UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Communists, Maronite Christians Clash During Demonstration In Beirut

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:25 PM

Supporters of the Lebanese Forces party of Maronite Christians attacked protesters from the Lebanese Communist Party during a demonstration in Beirut commemorating the anniversary of the 2020 port explosion, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Supporters of the Lebanese Forces party of Maronite Christians attacked protesters from the Lebanese Communist Party during a demonstration in Beirut commemorating the anniversary of the 2020 port explosion, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This looked like an ambush. The Communists were assaulted when they were passing near the Lebanese Forces' headquarters. Attackers showed that they have weapons but did not shoot," the eyewitness said.

At some point, when the number of attackers got too high, the Communists demonstrators had to retreat to a different street, fighting back with rocks and other improvised tools, according to the eyewitness.

"Eight people were injured, and at least one of them was hospitalized," they added.

Last August, the large explosion wiped out much of the Beirut port and surrounding neighborhoods, having killed 280 people and injured over 6,000. Currently, the official investigation has failed to find out all circumstances of the tragedy and identify those responsible.

