UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Court Rejects Request To Remove Blast Investigator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:13 PM

Lebanon court rejects request to remove blast investigator

A Lebanese court Monday turned down a request to replace the judge leading investigations into last year's port blast following a week-long suspension that reignited accusations of political interference

Beirut, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A Lebanese court Monday turned down a request to replace the judge leading investigations into last year's port blast following a week-long suspension that reignited accusations of political interference.

Tarek Bitar, the judge leading the probe into Lebanon's deadliest peacetime disaster, had to suspend his work last Monday after an ex-minister suspected of negligence leading to the tragedy asked a Beirut court to replace him.

Two other former ministers also suspected of negligence filed a similar request only days later.

The suspension of the probe drew widespread criticism from rights groups and relatives of blast victims against political leaders who had already removed a first judge, Fadi Sawan, in February for summoning senior officials.

On Monday, "the appeals court of Beirut, headed by Judge Nassib Elia, rejected the law suits filed" by ex-ministers Nohad Machnouk, Ali Hasan Khalil and Ghazi Zaiter, all of whom are also lawmakers, a court official told AFP.

"The court views that it does not have the prerogatives to rule over this matter," the official added.

The ruling, effective immediately, allows Bitar to "resume investigations this very moment", according to the court official.

Bitar is expected to summon the three lawmakers before parliament goes back into session on October 19, after-which they will benefit from political immunity, he said.

The August 4, 2020 monster blast of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser at a port warehouse caused one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

The shockwave was felt as far away as Cyprus, entire swathes of Beirut were devastated, 215 people were killed and thousands wounded, some of them several kilometres (miles) from the blast site.

Lebanese authorities have repeatedly rejected an international investigation while also hampering a local probe that has yet to identify a single culprit.

Last month, parliament turned down a request by Bitar to interrogate the three lawmakers, arguing that parliamentary officials could only be questioned by a special court.

The United Nations and France both pressed Lebanon to proceed with transparent investigations after the probe was suspended last week.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused authorities of brazen obstruction of justice and callous disregard of victims' families.

The relatives staged a protest on Wednesday warning authorities against a repeat of what happened with Bitar's predecessor Sawan.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Parliament Immunity France Amnesty International Beirut Cyprus Lebanon SITE Ghazi February August October 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against ..

Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against Junaid Safdar in the UK

24 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in sialkot

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia's Abiy sworn in for new term

Ethiopia's Abiy sworn in for new term

2 minutes ago
 Oncologist advises women to pay more attention to ..

Oncologist advises women to pay more attention to health than adoring themselves ..

2 minutes ago
 Skilled manpower vital for socio-economic developm ..

Skilled manpower vital for socio-economic development: President Dr. Arif Alvi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.