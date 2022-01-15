UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Should Fear US Sanctions Violations In Planning To Boost Energy Supply - Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Lebanon Should Fear US Sanctions Violations in Planning to Boost Energy Supply - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Lebanon should worry about violating US sanctions over a plan to purchase energy from nearby states that would transit Syria contrary to what US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea told the Lebanese government in a letter, Senator Ted Cruz said.

Shea sent a letter to the Lebanese government in which she told the authorities not to worry if they attempt to obtain energy supplies from nearby countries in order to address the severe shortage in Lebanon.

"Exceptionally poor advice. Lebanon should absolutely worry about violating US sanctions. So should every other country involved. Congress isn't going to allow Team Biden to enrich Iran's proxies, especially not bloody tyrants like Assad.

US sanctions will be enforced," Cruz said via Twitter on Friday.

Oher lawmakers, such as US Congressman Joe Wilson, echoed Cruz's view. Wilson said the Caesar Act, which sanctions the Syrian government for alleged war crimes, is clear and Congress will hold the Biden administration accountable for any sanctions relief provided to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Lebanon's energy and economic crisis will not be solved by enriching "mass murderer Assad" and Iran's proxies, Wilson added.

The plan to ease Lebanon's power shortage would transport Egyptian gas to Lebanon through a pipeline that transits Jordan and Syria.

Related Topics

Shortage Syria Iran Poor Twitter Lebanon Congress Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Af ..

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Afghan Refugees - Government

2 hours ago
 Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Time ..

Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

2 hours ago
 UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Norther ..

UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Northern Ethiopia Due to Heavy Fighti ..

2 hours ago
 US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to De ..

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Jus ..

2 hours ago
 US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch a ..

US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch as Hypersonic, Still Assessing ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death o ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death of mother of Dr Noshina

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.