Libya's Interim Leader Submits Cabinet List To Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:51 PM

Libya's Interim Leader Submits Cabinet List to Parliament

The interim prime minister of the Libyan national unity government submitted a list of his nominees for ministerial posts to parliament on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The interim prime minister of the Libyan national unity government submitted a list of his nominees for ministerial posts to parliament on Thursday.

"Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, head of the Government of National Unity, on Thursday submitted Names proposed to assume ministerial posts to the presidency of the Council of Representatives," a press statement read.

The parliament, led by eastern-based speaker Aguila Saleh, will meet in Sirte on March 8 to discuss putting the caretaker government to a vote of confidence.

A UN-selected political dialogue forum voted in Geneva in early February to elect a temporary executive for Libya a three-member Presidency Council and a prime minister who will lead the country toward national elections in December.

