BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Libya's Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the eastern-based parliament in March, has arrived to Turkey's Istanbul on an unannounced visit, a source in the Libyan cabinet told Sputnik on Friday.

"Bashagha arrived to Istanbul on an unannounced visit heading the government delegation to hold talks with the Turkish side," the source said.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011.

The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern by Libyan National Army's Haftar, with the south attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.

Last February, a transitional government was voted in at a UN-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva in the hope that it would lead the country into a general election on December 24. Nevertheless, the polls were delayed after the eligibility of some of the 98 candidates was questioned.