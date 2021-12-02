UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Expects More Initiative From EU On Border Migrant Crisis - Presidential Aide

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:09 PM

Lithuania Expects More Initiative From EU on Border Migrant Crisis - Presidential Aide

The European Commission's proposed measures to simplify procedure and extend the processing period of asylum applications are insufficient, Chief Adviser to the Lithuanian President Asta Skaisgiryte said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Commission's proposed measures to simplify procedure and extend the processing period of asylum applications are insufficient, Chief Adviser to the Lithuanian President Asta Skaisgiryte said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the European Commission suggested emergency measures for Poland, Lithuania and Latvia aimed at addressing the situation at their borders with Belarus, in particular extending the registration period for asylum applications from 10 days to four weeks, and up to four months for processing the applications. Measures to ease and hasten the return procedure were also proposed.

"(This proposal) is not bad, but I would say it is insufficient. We would have expected more. Extending the period for processing applications is, for sure, a sort of respite for the services which have been overwhelmed by thousands of applications in a very short time. Yes, this is a step forward, but we would like to see greater involvement on the part of the European institutions in management of this crisis," Skaisgiryte told the Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT).

She stressed that Lithuania has already offered the European Commission a series of steps aimed at stabilizing the situation at the border with Belarus, including strengthening EU external border controls, revising asylum and migration policies, and discussing the repatriation of migrants who have already entered the EU.

According to Skaisgiryte, this package of measures is under consideration.

In recent weeks, the migration crisis at the EU border with Belarus has aggravated as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia try to suppress the attempts of illegal migrants to cross their borders. The EU accused Belarus of manufacturing the crisis to leverage its position amid sanctions and worsening relations. Minsk has repeatedly denied these allegations, claiming that Belarus is unable to stem the flow of illegal migrants any longer due to EU sanctions.

Related Topics

Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Turkish Lira Border TV From

Recent Stories

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Re ..

IMF Leaders Urge G20 Nations to Accelerate Debt Restructuring to Avoid Economic ..

1 minute ago
 Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes wint ..

Germany eyes crackdown on unjabbed as US eyes winter battle

1 minute ago
 New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belar ..

New EU Sanctions Target Belavia, Cham Wings, Belarusian Judges, Border Service

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tec ..

Chinese Hackers Breached Four More US Defense, Tech Companies in November - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reac ..

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reached 116% in October - Russia's ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Recent Rhetoric, Moves by Iran Do Not ..

Blinken Says Recent Rhetoric, Moves by Iran Do Not Give US Optimism About Nuclea ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.