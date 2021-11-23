(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Locals found eight bodies with signs of torture in a mangrove swamp following a police raid against a criminal group in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

Residents of a small town in the Sao Goncalo municipality pulled eight bodies out of the swamp, but said that several other bodies had been left at the scene, according to the G1 media outlet.

Clashes between law enforcement officers and members of a local gang began on early Saturday morning after a police sergeant was shot and later died in hospital.

A special operations battalion was sent to the scene, the news said. An elderly local woman was reportedly wounded in the arm during a shootout in the favela that continued on Sunday.

"All bodies had traces of torture, they were thrown into the swamp, one on top of another. It absolutely feels like a mass execution," a local resident was quoted as saying by G1.

The police refused to comment on the matter until the results of the forensic examination are available.