UrduPoint.com

Locals Find 8 Bodies In Mangroves After Police Raid In Brazil's Rio De Janeiro - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Locals Find 8 Bodies in Mangroves After Police Raid in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Locals found eight bodies with signs of torture in a mangrove swamp following a police raid against a criminal group in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

Residents of a small town in the Sao Goncalo municipality pulled eight bodies out of the swamp, but said that several other bodies had been left at the scene, according to the G1 media outlet.

Clashes between law enforcement officers and members of a local gang began on early Saturday morning after a police sergeant was shot and later died in hospital.

A special operations battalion was sent to the scene, the news said. An elderly local woman was reportedly wounded in the arm during a shootout in the favela that continued on Sunday.

"All bodies had traces of torture, they were thrown into the swamp, one on top of another. It absolutely feels like a mass execution," a local resident was quoted as saying by G1.

The police refused to comment on the matter until the results of the forensic examination are available.

Related Topics

Police Died Rio De Janeiro Brazil Criminals Women Sunday Media All Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

18 minutes ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

18 minutes ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

18 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

18 minutes ago
 Kenya Probes Death of UK Humanitarian Worker

Kenya Probes Death of UK Humanitarian Worker

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.