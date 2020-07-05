Lockdown again: localised restrictions

Fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus around the world have led to renewed, more localised lockdowns, such as in parts of Catalonia and in Melbourne Saturday

Here is a recap: - Europe - - SPAIN: lockdown on Saturday for around 200,000 residents in a section of the northeastern Catalonia region. Nobody is allowed to enter or leave the area, gatherings of more than 10 people are banned and visits to retirement homes halted.

- PORTUGAL: lockdown at home has been in place since July 1 for some 700,000 inhabitants in the Lisbon region, for a period of at least two weeks.

- GERMANY: local lockdowns were announced on June 23 for more than 600,000 people in two neighbouring districts Guetersloh and Warendorf in North Rhine-Westphalia state. Coesfeld, a district in western Germany, was locked down on May 18.

- BRITAIN: on June 30 the city of Leicester began a localised two-week lockdown with non-essential shops shutting.

- ITALY: some 700 people on June 22 were ordered to remain indoors in four council housing blocks in Mondragone, 60 kilometres north of Naples on the coast in the Campania region.

- Asia - - CHINA: the central city of Wuhan came out of lockdown at the start of April but authorities swiftly reimposed restrictions on 70 residential neighbourhoods.

- INDIA: the southern state of Tamil Nadu ordered new restrictions in Chennai, its capital, and surrounding districts as of June 19 in measures that affected around 15 million people.

- AZERBAIJAN: reinstated a tight lockdown from June 22 to August 1.

- Americas - - UNITED STATES: several states have halted plans to reopen or relax their lockdowns, with bars closing in California, Texas and Florida, as well as beach closing in California and Florida.

- ARGENTINA: a toughening of lockdown measures in Buenos Aires and its surrounding area has been imposed from July 1 to 17. The country's second city Cordoba also rolled back on easing its lockdown measures on May 19.

- PANAMA: a return to lockdown from June 8 in the capital and a neighbouring province.

- Middle East - - LEBANON: a four-day lockdown was imposed on May 13.

- Oceania - - AUSTRALIA: thousands of residents in several high-rise apartments in Melbourne went into lockdown for at least five days on Saturday.