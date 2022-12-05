UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin Joins Development Of Israeli Laser-Based Anti-Missile System - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Lockheed Martin Joins Development of Israeli Laser-Based Anti-Missile System - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) US military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin has joined the project of Israeli defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to create a laser-based missile defense system dubbed Iron Beam, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Monday.

An operational laser model is expected to be deployed as an experiment on the Gaza Strip border in two to three years, the report said.

According to an agreement with Lockheed Martin, systems similar to Iron Beam will subsequently be created for the US market and a number of other countries, according to the newspaper.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' CEO Yoav Har-Even was quoted as saying by the newspaper that the strategic cooperation agreement with Lockheed Martin is a force multiplier for the Israeli company and the country's economy.

In March, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced that the country would allocate hundreds of millions of shekels for the development and production of a laser air defense system to intercept missiles, mortar shells and drones. The Iron Beam's distinctive feature is the low price of use and almost unlimited ammunition.

Related Topics

Technology Gaza Company Price March Border Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

2 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

4 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

4 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.