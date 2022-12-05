Lockheed Martin Joins Development of Israeli Laser-Based Anti-Missile System - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) US military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin has joined the project of Israeli defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to create a laser-based missile defense system dubbed Iron Beam, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Monday.

An operational laser model is expected to be deployed as an experiment on the Gaza Strip border in two to three years, the report said.

According to an agreement with Lockheed Martin, systems similar to Iron Beam will subsequently be created for the US market and a number of other countries, according to the newspaper.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' CEO Yoav Har-Even was quoted as saying by the newspaper that the strategic cooperation agreement with Lockheed Martin is a force multiplier for the Israeli company and the country's economy.

In March, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced that the country would allocate hundreds of millions of shekels for the development and production of a laser air defense system to intercept missiles, mortar shells and drones. The Iron Beam's distinctive feature is the low price of use and almost unlimited ammunition.