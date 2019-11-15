UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Stocks Steady Despite BT Nationalisation Pledge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:16 PM

London stocks steady despite BT nationalisation pledge

London stocks crept ahead Friday, mirroring gains elsewhere, after earlier dipping when Britain's opposition Labour Party vowed to nationalise parts of telecoms giant BT and offer free broadband internet in an eye-catching election promise

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :London stocks crept ahead Friday, mirroring gains elsewhere, after earlier dipping when Britain's opposition Labour Party vowed to nationalise parts of telecoms giant BT and offer free broadband internet in an eye-catching election promise.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, hitting the campaign trail in the city of Lancaster in northwestern England, said he would bring the parts of BT that deal with broadband into public ownership as part of a sweeping programme of nationalisations.

As the overall index closed the week down 0.77 percent on a week earlier, BT shares dived 3.7 percent before limiting the loss to 1.15 percent as dealers digested news that its broadcasting division had obtained exclusive broadcast rights to UEFA's European football matches until 2024.

Corbyn is seeking to seize the initiative from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party ahead of the December 12 election that has been dominated so far by Brexit.

Related Topics

Election Football Prime Minister Internet London Lancaster Brexit December Stocks From Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

55 seconds ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

56 seconds ago

Mirza Shahzad Akbar proposes PML-N leader to depos ..

58 seconds ago

Kiwi Lee fires sizzling 62 to seize early PGA Mexi ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Says Starts Evaluating S-400 Effect on F-35 ..

38 minutes ago

Nadal sweats on semis spot at ATP Finals after bea ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.