UrduPoint.com

LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's New Role As Military Aide

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:41 PM

LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's New Role as Military Aide

Radical Ukrainian politician Dmytro Yarosh, the former leader of the Right Sector group (banned in Russia), who has recently been appointed advisor to the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will act only in information wars, the representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in the contact group on the resolution of the conflict in Donbas, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Radical Ukrainian politician Dmytro Yarosh, the former leader of the Right Sector group (banned in Russia), who has recently been appointed advisor to the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will act only in information wars, the representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in the contact group on the resolution of the conflict in Donbas, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Yarosh declared his appointment as an advisor to Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, on his Facebook page. Alexei Leonkov, a well-known Russian military expert, expressed an opinion that Yarosh will be engaged in the indoctrination of the Ukrainian army in his new post. The appointment marks Kiev's readiness to launch a large-scale offensive in the breakaway region of Donbas, the expert is convinced.

"I would not overestimate the influence of Yarosh, who took the post of the adviser to commander-in-chief Zaluzhny, on the strategy and tactics of military operations. He will perhaps participate only in information wars. Yarosh will voice those radical statements that the commander-in-chief himself cannot declare," Miroshnik said.

Yarosh's appointment is a step towards "radicalization and strengthening of militant neo-Nazi rhetoric" rather than resolution, he added.

Besides, such a move will boost the influence of the neo-Nazi structures in the armed forces of the country, Miroshnik believes.

"And, most likely, Yarosh will actively show support to the Minister for the Reintegration of Occupied Territories of Ukraine, (Oleksii) Reznikov, who is due to be appointed Defense Minister by the end of the week, where he will also work not as a strategist, but as a 'talking head' singing according to the notes of the NATO chiefs," the politician said.

Right Sector is a far-right Ukrainian nationalist movement uniting several radical organizations. In early 2014, members of the movement engaged in clashes with Ukrainian law enforcement officers and seizures of Ukrainian administrative buildings, while in April 2014, they started taking part in the suppression of protests in the crisis-torn eastern Ukrainian regions. In January 2015, Right Sector was included in the register of organizations banned in Russia.

The conflict in Donbas erupted the same year when the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics proclaimed their independence from Ukraine after what they regarded as a coup in Kiev. In response, the new Ukrainian leadership launched a military offensive against the region in a bid to return to the central power in Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Army Ukraine Russia Facebook Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence January April 2015 Post From

Recent Stories

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

26 minutes ago
 UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack o ..

UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack on Egyptian Peacekeepers - Spok ..

15 seconds ago
 IRM imparts vocational training to jobless youths

IRM imparts vocational training to jobless youths

18 seconds ago
 NDU's National Security Workshop delegation visits ..

NDU's National Security Workshop delegation visits Khyber District

20 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister Johnson Says 'Cautiously Optimis ..

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says 'Cautiously Optimistic' Over COP26 Progress

23 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Targets Veterans, Active Duty Militar ..

Biden Admin. Targets Veterans, Active Duty Military Suicides By Promoting Safe G ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.