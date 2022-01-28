UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Promises To Unveil New Evidence Of Poland's Brutality Towards Migrants Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Lukashenko Promises to Unveil New Evidence of Poland's Brutality Towards Migrants Soon

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) New details of Poland's brutal treatment of migrants at the Polish-Belarusian border will soon be disclosed, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, claiming that "hundreds, thousands of people" have been shot dead.

"The serviceman who escaped (from Poland and sought asylum in Belarus) tells terrible things, we will soon familiarize you with them to a larger extent. These scoundrels organized a manhunt. They drove and shot hundreds, thousands of people who were seeking happiness in Europe, where they were invited," Lukashenko told lawmakers.

He stressed that the migration crisis has unveiled the unwillingness of Western countries to negotiate and to adhere to common sense.

"Their cruelty has surpassed the barbarity of the middle Ages," Lukashenko said.

