Lukashenko Says Chinese Drone Used To Attack Russian A-50 Military Jet Bought In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Lukashenko Says Chinese Drone Used to Attack Russian A-50 Military Jet Bought in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Chinese-made drone used to attack an Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control jet at an airfield near Minsk had been purchased in the United States.

"They chose a small drone. But this small Chinese-made drone, which is also sold in our shops, ... it was sold in the US, this Chinese drone, and then (it) returned to Ukraine. And in Ukraine, these two drones were involved, this person and others who helped him were trained," he said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said "a terrorist of the Ukrainian special service and his associates" who were involved in an attempted sabotage against the A-50 jet had been arrested.

He said that a Russian recruited by Kiev, who lived in Crimea and also had a Ukrainian passport, was involved in the sabotage attempt. The president said that the saboteur had been trained by Ukraine's security service, and the most advanced technologies had been used. Lukashenko also said the A-50 aircraft was not seriously damaged as a result of the sabotage attempt, but Minsk had asked Moscow to replace the jet.

