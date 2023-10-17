Open Menu

Macron Calls For 'ruthless' Govt Response After Teacher Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Macron calls for 'ruthless' govt response after teacher killed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) France's president on Monday called for a "ruthless" government response to those with "terrorist ideologies", days after a teacher was stabbed to death in what he has called an act of "Islamist terror".

Emmanuel Macron wants his ministers "to embody a ruthless state towards all those who harbour hate and terrorist ideologies," a senior aide told reporters.

He has called on police to comb through their files of radicalised people who could be deported from France to make sure no one was overlooked and has told the interior minister to take a "special approach to young men between the ages of 16-25 from the Caucasus", the aide said.

On Friday, 57-year-old Dominique Bernard, a French teacher, was stabbed to death at a school in the northeastern town of Arras.

Police have named the suspected perpetrator as Mohammed Moguchkov, 20, who was born in Russia's predominantly Muslim North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia and reportedly arrived in France at the age of five.

He reportedly cried "Allahu akbar!" (God is greatest) during the attack.

He has been detained, but has not yet spoken, according to a police source.

He was already on a French national register as a potential security threat and under electronic and physical surveillance by France's domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI. His father, who was also on the list, was deported in 2018.

The killing has sent shockwaves through the country and led to calls for tighter security at schools. The government has already put the country on high alert and deployed 7,000 troops.

Friday's attack came almost three years to the day after the October 16, 2020 beheading of teacher Samuel Paty near his school in a Paris suburb.

Paty was beheaded by 18-year-old Abdullah Anzorov, a radicalised refugee born in Moscow to ethnic Chechen parents. Like Ingushetia, Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim republic in Russia's Caucasus region.

Anzorov, who had come to France as a six-year-old, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Police Moscow Russia Interior Minister France Young Alert Arras Paris October 2018 2020 God Muslim All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

38 minutes ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

48 minutes ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

48 minutes ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

48 minutes ago
Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

48 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

47 minutes ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

47 minutes ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

47 minutes ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

47 minutes ago
 Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar o ..

Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World