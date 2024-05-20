UN Chief Deplores Mob Attacks Against Pakistani & Other Foreign Students In Bishkek
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 08:10 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday voiced his disapproval of the weekend mob attacks against foreign students, including Pakistanis, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in which several students were injured.
"We are against all xenophobic or anti-immigrant attacks," said Farhan Aziz Haq, UN Deputy spokesperson, when APP correspondent asked for the UN chief's reaction to the developments in that Central Asian Country.
Meanwhile, Pakistan is in the process of evacuating its dismayed students from Bishkek.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From World
-
Uncertain future for thousands after deadly Brazil floods13 minutes ago
-
Spain recalls its ambassador to Argentina over 'insult'6 hours ago
-
Cannes film follows Egypt feminists on brink of adulthood6 hours ago
-
Saudi king treated for lung infection: statement7 hours ago
-
Saudi, Qatar offer Iran any help needed in Raisi helicopter search8 hours ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan offers Iran 'all necessary support' in Raisi search8 hours ago
-
UN Chief deplores mob attacks against Pakistani & other foreign students in Bishkek9 hours ago
-
Hyderabad finish second after last IPL league match washed out9 hours ago
-
Saudi offers Iran 'any assistance' needed in Raisi helicopter search9 hours ago
-
Verstappen holds off Norris to clinch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix9 hours ago
-
Usyk heavyweight glory hailed as 'Ukrainian victory'9 hours ago
-
Strikes kills 11 in Ukraine region under Russian offensive9 hours ago