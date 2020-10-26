PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said amid criticism of his statements on radical islam that France respects "all differences" but does not tolerate hate speech.

"We will not give in, ever. We respect all differences in a spirit of peace. We do not accept hate speech and defend reasonable debate. We will always be on the side of human dignity and universal values," Macron said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Paris condemned Ankara's strong-worded reaction to Macron's statement against radical Islam and recalled its ambassador from Turkey for consultations.

On October 21, Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was brutally murdered by a radicalized teen.

The president urged to "free Islam in France from the foreign influence and strengthen control on the mosques' funding," and stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression and step up battle against radical Islam.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the French president disrespected millions of French Muslim citizens and "needed mental treatment." He added that "manifestation of hostility to Islam means hostility to Turkey."