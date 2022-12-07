UrduPoint.com

Macron Tackles French Immigration 'anxieties' With New Law

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents

Paris, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents.

Macron's centrist government unveiled the outlines of a new draft immigration law on Tuesday that will be debated formally in parliament in early 2023.

It comes just four years after a 2018 law with similar objectives, passed during Macron's first term in office, which also aimed to take the heat out of an explosive political issue.

"It's about integrating better and expelling better," Macron's hardline interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, told France Info radio on Tuesday of the new proposals.

"We want those people who work, not those who rob.

" Darmanin and Macron have linked immigration to delinquency in recent weeks, with both saying that around half of petty crimes committed in Paris are by foreigners.

Speaking to the Parisien newspaper at the weekend, Macron pitched the new legislation as a means of addressing the historic rise of the far-right National Rally, which in June became the biggest opposition party in parliament.

"We need a policy that is firm and humane in line with our values," the 44-year-old said. "It's the best antidote to the extremes which feed off anxieties."Figures from the interior ministry show that France currently expels around 10 percent of migrants who have been ordered to leave the country and the rate has never been higher than 20 percent.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Interior Minister Parliament France Paris June 2018 From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid politics of agitation

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid politics of agitation

1 minute ago
 Regional cooperation key to find solutions to the ..

Regional cooperation key to find solutions to the socio-economic challenges: Spe ..

1 minute ago
 Parties to Ukraine Conflict Must Uphold Int'l Law ..

Parties to Ukraine Conflict Must Uphold Int'l Law on War Prisoners - Chinese Env ..

1 minute ago
 Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA ..

Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

5 minutes ago
 Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

5 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.