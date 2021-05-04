UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Anti-lockdown Leader Poised For Re-election In Regional Poll

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

Madrid anti-lockdown leader poised for re-election in regional poll

Madrid voted Tuesday in a regional election in which the incumbent right-wing leader, who has made a name for herself by resisting tighter virus restrictions, is expected to win comfortably in a blow to Spain's socialist prime minister

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Madrid voted Tuesday in a regional election in which the incumbent right-wing leader, who has made a name for herself by resisting tighter virus restrictions, is expected to win comfortably in a blow to Spain's socialist prime minister.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a rising star in the conservative Popular Party (PP), has been one of the leading critics of the handling of the pandemic by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftist government.

On her watch, Madrid has had Spain's lightest virus restrictions. It has been the only major European capital to keep bars, restaurants and theatres open with few restrictions since a nationwide lockdown imposed by Sanchez ended in mid-2020.

She has resisted central government pressure to impose tighter virus restrictions, arguing that keeping the economy afloat and preserving social interaction is also important for health.

"Having beers is important," Ayuso, 42, told Cadena Ser radio station last month. "After a bad day a beer cheers you up." She has been campaigning under the slogan "Freedom".

Critics however say her lax restrictions have come at too high a price.

They point out that Madrid has the highest percentage of intensive care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in the country, at nearly 45 percent -- and one of the country's highest infection rates.

Just over 5.1 million people are eligible to vote in the election in Spain's richest region, which has been governed by the PP since 1995.

Long lines formed at polling stations which will close at 8:00 pm, with results expected several hours later.

- Virus voting measures - Due to the pandemic social distancing measures are in place at polling stations, which will be disinfected every three hours.

Voters who have Covid-19, or suspect they do, have been encouraged to cast their ballots during the final hour of voting to avoid mixing with others.

Ayuso encouraged people to vote, saying casting ballots was "safe".

"All the necessary health measures have been put in place," she told reporters after casting her ballot in Madrid.

Final opinion polls give her PP around 40-percent support, almost double their result in the May 2019 election.

That would put them well ahead of the Socialists, whose backing in the opinion poll had dropped to 20 percent from just over 27 percent in 2019.

Depending on the scale of her victory Ayuso may yet still need the support of far-right Vox party to govern. That would not be "the end of the world", she has said.

- Democracy threat? - Leftist parties have sought to rally their voters by warning of the dangers of the PP governing with anti-immigrant Vox.

During the Socialist party final campaign rally on Sunday night, Sanchez repeated his warning that "our democracy" was at stake in the elections.

The campaign has also seen anonymous death threat letters with bullets sent to top politicians, including Ayuso and the leader of far-left party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.

Podemos is the junior partner in Sanchez's minority coalition government, and Iglesias stepped down as a deputy prime minister in the government to run as the party's candidate.

Asked what impact the poll could have on the national government, Iglesias said the coalition between Podemos and the Socialists would continue to govern Spain for "many, many years." Analysts said a solid victory for Ayuso would likely lead to more antagonism between the Socialist-led national government and Spain's main opposition PP.

It would also be a rebuke of the recent strategy of the PP's national leader, Pablo Casado, who has tried to move the party to the centre and it could open internal tensions within the party.

The early election was called by Ayuso in March after she broke up her ruling coalition with the centrist Ciudadanos party, which is expected to struggle to win any seats in this election.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Minority Democracy Vote Madrid Lead Price Spain March May Sunday 2019 All From Government Top Million Opposition

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

3 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

18 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

27 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

34 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.