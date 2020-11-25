UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Seeks To Limit Christmas Gatherings To 10 People, Curfew To Start At 1:30 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

Madrid Seeks to Limit Christmas Gatherings to 10 People, Curfew to Start at 1:30 - Reports

The authorities of Spain's capital city of Madrid suggested that the health ministry extend social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and the curfew be set at 1:30 a.m. (03:30 GMT) on Christmas Eve and New Year's, Spanish media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The authorities of Spain's capital city of Madrid suggested that the health ministry extend social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and the curfew be set at 1:30 a.m. (03:30 GMT) on Christmas Eve and New Year's, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, media reported that the Spanish Health Ministry developed a draft plan for the Christmas holidays. According to the draft, people cannot gather in groups of more than six persons and the night curfew will be from 1 a.m. (03:00 GMT) to 6 a.m. (08:00 GMT). The health ministry should coordinate these measures with the health representatives of the Spanish regions.

According to vice president of Madrid authority Ignacio Aguado, Madrid asked the health ministry to allow people who live together to gather up to 3 groups of not more than 10 persons.

If there is a curfew, the vice president suggests the schedule be extended, limiting the night mobility from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

As the news agency Mundo reports, the authorities also want to allow residents of social health centers to celebrate holidays with their families if they have a test that would indicate that they have already been over COVID-19 disease. If people do not have such tests, they will also be able to leave the centers but will have to go into quarantine upon return.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered almost 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases, and the death toll amounts to 43,668 people. Over the past 24 hours, 12,228 people have been infected and 537 patients have died.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays Died Madrid Spain Media From Million

Recent Stories

Russian, Iraqi Oil Companies Plan to Continue Exis ..

53 seconds ago

Ethiopian Gov't Fact-Checker Accuses BBC of Disinf ..

56 seconds ago

Warsaw Says Russia's Request for Transcript of Kac ..

5 minutes ago

Amsterdam Court Appoints New Judge in Crimean Gold ..

5 minutes ago

India Wants to Conduct Joint Drills With Russian N ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives GCC SG

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.