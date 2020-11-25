Madrid Seeks to Limit Christmas Gatherings to 10 People, Curfew to Start at 1:30 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The authorities of Spain's capital city of Madrid suggested that the health ministry extend social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and the curfew be set at 1:30 a.m. (03:30 GMT) on Christmas Eve and New Year's, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, media reported that the Spanish Health Ministry developed a draft plan for the Christmas holidays. According to the draft, people cannot gather in groups of more than six persons and the night curfew will be from 1 a.m. (03:00 GMT) to 6 a.m. (08:00 GMT). The health ministry should coordinate these measures with the health representatives of the Spanish regions.

According to vice president of Madrid authority Ignacio Aguado, Madrid asked the health ministry to allow people who live together to gather up to 3 groups of not more than 10 persons.

If there is a curfew, the vice president suggests the schedule be extended, limiting the night mobility from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

As the news agency Mundo reports, the authorities also want to allow residents of social health centers to celebrate holidays with their families if they have a test that would indicate that they have already been over COVID-19 disease. If people do not have such tests, they will also be able to leave the centers but will have to go into quarantine upon return.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered almost 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases, and the death toll amounts to 43,668 people. Over the past 24 hours, 12,228 people have been infected and 537 patients have died.