Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Russia's Republic Of Dagestan - European Seismologists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The tremor was recorded at 01:05 GMT, with the epicenter located 21 kilometers (13 miles) northwest of the town of Dagestanskiye Ogni at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the EMSC.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage so far.

Dagestan, whose name is literally translated as the land of mountains, is located in northern Caucasus, which is a seismologically active region shaped by the movement of the Arabian tectonic plate toward the Eurasian one.

