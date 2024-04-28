RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Toulouse 32 Racing92 12
Bayonne 15 Bordeaux-Begles 34
Lyon 38 Pau 20
Montpellier 20 Perpignan 25
Oyonnax 22 Castres 19
Clermont 41 Stade Francais 18
Playing Sunday
La Rochelle v Toulon (1905 GMT)
