Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Alaska - USGS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was registered at 01:09 GMT on Tuesday at the depth of 53 kilometers (33 miles). The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) of the town of Willow.

There are no reports on victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami alert has been declared.

