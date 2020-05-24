Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Mexico - US Geological Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was registered off Mexico's coast on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 125 kilometers (78 miles) to the south-west of the town of Mapastepec in the southeastern state of Chiapas, at the depth of 15.8 kilometers. The earthquake was recorded at 03:52 GMT.

No tsunami warning has been issued.