Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Northern Tajikistan - Seismological Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred on Saturday in northern Tajikistan, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The earthquake was registered at 02:14 GMT, 106.2 miles southeast of the city of Khujand, with its focus located at the depth of 6.2 miles, per the EMSC data.

There have been no reports on victims or damage.