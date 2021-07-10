UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Northern Tajikistan - Seismological Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Northern Tajikistan - Seismological Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred on Saturday in northern Tajikistan, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The earthquake was registered at 02:14 GMT, 106.2 miles southeast of the city of Khujand, with its focus located at the depth of 6.2 miles, per the EMSC data.

There have been no reports on victims or damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Khujand Tajikistan

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2021

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

10 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

10 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

10 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.