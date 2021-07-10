Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Northern Tajikistan - Seismological Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred on Saturday in northern Tajikistan, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).
The earthquake was registered at 02:14 GMT, 106.2 miles southeast of the city of Khujand, with its focus located at the depth of 6.2 miles, per the EMSC data.
There have been no reports on victims or damage.