MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

According to the service, the center of the quake was about 206 kilometers (128 miles) northwest of the Indonesian city of Banda Aceh at a depth of about 48 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages, with no threat of a tsunami having been declared.