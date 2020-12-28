Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Registered Off Coast of Chile - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of central Chile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) informs.

The earthquake occurred at 21:39 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles), USGS said.

The US National Weather Service's (NWS) National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska, following the quake.

"Based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records, the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami," the warning center said in its Sunday report.

There were no immediate reports of damages following the earthquake.