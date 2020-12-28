UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Registered Off Coast Of Chile - USGS

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:30 AM

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Registered Off Coast of Chile - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of central Chile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) informs.

The earthquake occurred at 21:39 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles), USGS said.

The US National Weather Service's (NWS) National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska, following the quake.

"Based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records, the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami," the warning center said in its Sunday report.

There were no immediate reports of damages following the earthquake.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Earthquake Columbia Chile United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

3 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

3 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.