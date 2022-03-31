Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Off New Caledonia - US Geological Survey
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 03:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of New Caledonia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake was recorded at 20:57 GMT on Wednesday, with the epicenter located 271 kilometers (168 miles) southeast of the town of Tadine at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There is no information about any damage and victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.
New Caledonia is located in a seismologically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.