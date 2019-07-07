Magnitude 7.0 Quake Hits Off Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A strong magnitude 7.0 quake struck Sunday near the Indonesian shore, the state Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said.

The epicenter lied at the depth of 36 kilometers (22 miles). A tsunami warning has been issued.

The US Geological Survey measured the earthquake at magnitude 6.9. It hit at 3:08 p.m. GMT around 83 miles west of the island of Ternate, the agency said.