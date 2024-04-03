Main Airport In Japan's Okinawa Suspends Flights After Tsunami Alert
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Flights were suspended at the main airport in Japan's southern region of Okinawa on Wednesday due to a tsunami alert triggered by an earthquake in Taiwan, a government official said.
Operations at Naha Airport were suspended from 9:25 am local time (0025 GMT) as a precautionary measure, a transport ministry official stationed at the airport told AFP.
"Incoming flights need to divert" at the airport, located on the west coast of Okinawa Island, the official said.
A ministry official at another airport in the region, on Ishigaki Island, said flights were still running there.
"We inspected the airport after the earthquake and the tsunami alert. There was no abnormality and our airport is not closed," said the official in Ishigaki, adding that brief, moderate shaking had been felt at the airport.
The powerful earthquake that hit eastern Taiwan had a magnitude of 7.4, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The Japan Meteorological Agency had given a preliminary estimate of magnitude 7.5 for Wednesday morning's earthquake, but later upgraded that to magnitude 7.7.
Live tv footage from the Okinawa region's ports, including Naha, showed vessels heading out to sea, possibly in efforts to protect their ships.
The US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that "tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one metres above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Japan".
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral
More Stories From World
-
Philippines warns of tsunami, orders evacuations after Taiwan quake2 minutes ago
-
North Korea says it test-fired new solid-fuel hypersonic missile2 minutes ago
-
Major earthquake triggers tsunami warnings in Taiwan, Japan22 minutes ago
-
NKorea says tested medium-to-long-range hypersonic missile32 minutes ago
-
Major Taiwan earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across region32 minutes ago
-
'Outraged' Biden says Israel 'not done enough' to protect aid workers in Gaza32 minutes ago
-
Palestinians relaunch bid to become UN member state32 minutes ago
-
7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Taiwan: Japan agency42 minutes ago
-
Trump reprises 'bloodbath' claim in immigration speech42 minutes ago
-
Lacazette fires Lyon into French Cup final52 minutes ago
-
Kaiserslautern end Saarbruecken run to reach German Cup final1 hour ago
-
Tottenham held by West Ham, Everton hit back at Newcastle1 hour ago