PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), predominantly comprising traders across the state, had been advocating for several demands including fair electricity pricing aligned with hydropower generation costs, subsidized wheat flour, and an end to elite privileges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took swift action on Monday as he approved immediate allocation of Rs23 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after recent unrest in the region.

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), predominantly comprising traders across the state, had been advocating for several demands including fair electricity pricing aligned with hydropower generation costs, subsidized wheat flour, and an end to elite privileges.

The tensions escalated on May 9 and 10 when approximately 70 activists were arrested in attempts to halt a planned long march by the JAAC. These actions led to clashes in Dadyal and a widespread "shutter-down strike."

Friday witnessed the intensified clashes between law enforcement and protestors across Muzaffarabad amid a crippling strike. The following day, violent confrontations ensued, resulting in one police fatality and over 90 injuries.

Despite initial calm on Sunday, protests reignited with a renewed march toward Muzaffarabad after talks between the JAAC core committee and AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Bareach hit a deadlock.

President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz pledged to address the demonstrators' “legitimate demands,” emphasizing dialogue and restraint among all stakeholders.

In response, government offices and educational institutions remained closed the following day.

Prime Minister Sharif convened a special meeting in Islamabad, attended by AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, local ministers, and political leadership. Federal ministers and coalition party leaders also participated, conducting a comprehensive review of the situation.

PM Shehbaz's decisive action garnered appreciation from AJK leaders and attendees.

In subsequent announcements, the AJK premier revealed plans for subsidizing flour, reducing prices substantially, and implementing permanent adjustments to electricity tariffs, as approved by the AJK president. The domestic and commercial users would benefit from revised rates aimed at easing financial burdens and fostering stability.