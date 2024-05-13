PM Shehbaz Approves Rs23bln Aid Package For AJK Amid Unrest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:26 PM
The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), predominantly comprising traders across the state, had been advocating for several demands including fair electricity pricing aligned with hydropower generation costs, subsidized wheat flour, and an end to elite privileges.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took swift action on Monday as he approved immediate allocation of Rs23 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after recent unrest in the region.
The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), predominantly comprising traders across the state, had been advocating for several demands including fair electricity pricing aligned with hydropower generation costs, subsidized wheat flour, and an end to elite privileges.
The tensions escalated on May 9 and 10 when approximately 70 activists were arrested in attempts to halt a planned long march by the JAAC. These actions led to clashes in Dadyal and a widespread "shutter-down strike."
Friday witnessed the intensified clashes between law enforcement and protestors across Muzaffarabad amid a crippling strike. The following day, violent confrontations ensued, resulting in one police fatality and over 90 injuries.
Despite initial calm on Sunday, protests reignited with a renewed march toward Muzaffarabad after talks between the JAAC core committee and AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Bareach hit a deadlock.
President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz pledged to address the demonstrators' “legitimate demands,” emphasizing dialogue and restraint among all stakeholders.
In response, government offices and educational institutions remained closed the following day.
Prime Minister Sharif convened a special meeting in Islamabad, attended by AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, local ministers, and political leadership. Federal ministers and coalition party leaders also participated, conducting a comprehensive review of the situation.
PM Shehbaz's decisive action garnered appreciation from AJK leaders and attendees.
In subsequent announcements, the AJK premier revealed plans for subsidizing flour, reducing prices substantially, and implementing permanent adjustments to electricity tariffs, as approved by the AJK president. The domestic and commercial users would benefit from revised rates aimed at easing financial burdens and fostering stability.
Recent Stories
Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting
One killed, brother injured in road mishap
PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..
De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive
Hockey player honored for outstanding performance
KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title
Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games
“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
5.2-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Central Chile -- GFZ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting33 seconds ago
-
One killed, brother injured in road mishap4 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pakistan to UN4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop1 minute ago
-
DC for adoption of one-window model at all offices26 seconds ago
-
Mubarak Zeb takes oath as Member of National Assembly27 seconds ago
-
Children Complex marks World Nursing Day32 minutes ago
-
Sindh considers Dolphin Force to combat street crimes: Home Minister's32 minutes ago
-
Students to have knowledge of climate change in summer camps: Romina32 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested in encounter32 minutes ago
-
08 drug dealers, liquor suppliers held during crackdown32 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers32 minutes ago