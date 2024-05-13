PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pakistan to UN

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held discussions with Bilal Ahmed, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva, focusing on humanitarian collaboration and cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held discussions with Bilal Ahmed, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva, focusing on humanitarian collaboration and cooperation.
The meeting, which held at the embassy of Pakistan in Geneva, addressed various topics including the services provided by the Red Crescent, fostering relationships with humanitarian organizations in Geneva, and strategies to enhance humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities particularly flood affected people in Pakistan.
During the meeting, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari provided an overview to permanent representatives of Pakistan to UN in Geneva Bilal Ahmed regarding Red Crescent's assistance to flood victims and its active participation in the preparatory meetings for the upcoming 34th International Conference of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in Geneva.
Chairman Laghari stressed the need for strengthening ties with international humanitarian organizations in Geneva to ensure continued support for ongoing recovery programs benefiting families affected by floods in Pakistan.
Ambassador Bilal Ahmed commended the exemplary services rendered by the Red Crescent and expressed appreciation for Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari's leadership in advancing humanitarian initiatives.
He also affirmed the commitment to extend all possible cooperation in all human assistance program.
On this occasion, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari also shared his impressions in the new visitor book at the embassy.
It is worth mentioning here that Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari represented the National Society exceptionally well at the preparatory meetings and sessions held by the International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Geneva for the upcoming 34th International Conference of the Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) Movement, "Navigate Uncertainty – Strengthen Humanity".
Ambassador Bilal Ahmed, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, also took part in these preparatory meetings. The meetings covered a range of topics, including International Humanitarian Law (IHL), Climate Change, Anticipatory Actions in emergencies, and Disaster Risk Reduction.
